Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.300-7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.40 billion-$5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 8.250-8.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.47.

BC opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.87. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

