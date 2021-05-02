Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,100 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 258,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Triad Investment Management raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 329,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,353. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

