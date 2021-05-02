Brokers Set Expectations for ICON Public Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.10.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.56. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $145.11 and a 52 week high of $223.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

