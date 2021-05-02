Brokers Offer Predictions for Boston Scientific Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.