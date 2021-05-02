Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $497.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 58.39%.

In related news, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $51,525.00. Also, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 6,157 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $120,369.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,370.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,054 shares of company stock valued at $450,971 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

