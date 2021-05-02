Brokers Issue Forecasts for Centene Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

