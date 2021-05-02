Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Target Price at $91.42

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

