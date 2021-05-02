Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $41.43

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SYF opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after buying an additional 572,202 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,994,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 363,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $3,889,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

