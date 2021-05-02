Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT at $65.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,317. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. Sonova has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

