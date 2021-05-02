Brokerages Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target at $59.56

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Sunday, March 7th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Immunic by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunic during the third quarter worth $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Immunic by 62.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 154.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMUX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. 71,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,895. The stock has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.