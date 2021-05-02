Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. The Macerich reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Macerich by 865.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. 6,053,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -153.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

