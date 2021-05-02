Brokerages Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.01 Million

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce sales of $485.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.80 million and the lowest is $477.25 million. MSCI reported sales of $409.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.14.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $9.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.77. 379,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,460. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

