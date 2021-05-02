Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Mplx posted sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

MPLX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. 2,213,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,084. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.01. Mplx has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Mplx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after buying an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

