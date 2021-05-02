Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report sales of $34.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.26 million to $35.50 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $137.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.24 million to $141.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $140.96 million, with estimates ranging from $137.40 million to $145.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 452,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

