Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report $522.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the lowest is $502.11 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of KEX stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 810,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.