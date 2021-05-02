Brokerages Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.45). FedNat reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNHC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. 129,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

