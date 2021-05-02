Brokerages Anticipate Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zendesk also reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%.

ZEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $70.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.42.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $465,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock worth $25,657,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

