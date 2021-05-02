Brokerages Anticipate Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46).

TENX stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.46.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

