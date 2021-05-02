Brokerages Anticipate Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.10 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 871,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,085. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.