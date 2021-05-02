Brokerages Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Northern Trust posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,543,995.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.86. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $114.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Earnings History and Estimates for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

