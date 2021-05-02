Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.76. Microchip Technology posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.48.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $150.29 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

