Brokerages Anticipate Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,822. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $57.26 and a 12-month high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day moving average is $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

