Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.31. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.75 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.