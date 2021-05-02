Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

