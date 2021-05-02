BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

BrightSphere Investment Group has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

