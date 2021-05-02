Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) & RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head to Head Contrast

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get RumbleON alerts:

RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RumbleON and Bright Mountain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $840.63 million 0.11 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -1.04 Bright Mountain Media $7.00 million 21.44 -$3.40 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleON and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60% Bright Mountain Media -503.77% -16.80% -12.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RumbleON and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 1 0 0 2.00

RumbleON presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.02%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RumbleON beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation Service segment provides automotive transportation services primarily between dealerships and auctions. It operates a platform that facilitates the ability of all participants in the supply chain, including RumbleOn, other dealers, and consumers to buy-sell-trade-finance-transport pre-owned vehicles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Bright Mountain Media Company Profile

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.