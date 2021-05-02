Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $390.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post $390.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.54 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $506.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Shares of BFAM traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $221,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 56.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

