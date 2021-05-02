Brian L. Roberts Sells 709,673 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60.
Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
