Brian L. Roberts Sells 709,673 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60.

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

