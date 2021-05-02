Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys Shares of 1,148 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 942.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 748,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,734,000 after buying an additional 394,419 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,710,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,447,000 after buying an additional 168,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $184.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $97.32 and a 12-month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

