BP’s (BP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Oddo Bhf downgraded BP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.24.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of BP by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of BP by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

