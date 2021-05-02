Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned 0.33% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.