Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$275.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$270.00 to C$275.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$257.10.

BYD opened at C$228.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$219.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of C$184.84 and a 1 year high of C$245.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 87.74.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

