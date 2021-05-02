Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

