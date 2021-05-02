Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

BSX opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,516.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156,674 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

