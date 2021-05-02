Bokf Na Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,789 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 3,527.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 285,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,285,000 after acquiring an additional 277,648 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in KB Home by 1.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,743,306. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.