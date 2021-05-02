Bokf Na Sells 1,388 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bokf Na lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,867,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 321,186 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 160,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

