Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 127.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $200.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $202.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

