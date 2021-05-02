Bokf Na Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after purchasing an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PTC by 272.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,213. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.98 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

