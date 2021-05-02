Bokf Na Has $235,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 333,215 shares in the company, valued at $126,598,374.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,031 shares in the company, valued at $60,823,796.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $361.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.22 and its 200-day moving average is $350.80. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.96 and a 1-year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

