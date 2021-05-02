Bokf Na Acquires 5,305 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,113,259 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

