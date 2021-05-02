BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

BNPQY opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

