BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.99 ($65.87).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €53.39 ($62.81) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.56.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.