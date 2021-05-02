BMO Capital Markets Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $575.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $590.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $606.24.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $506.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.03 and a 200-day moving average of $528.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

