BMO Capital Markets Raises Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.36.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.