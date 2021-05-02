Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

