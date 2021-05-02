BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $20.13 million and approximately $597,923.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.86 or 0.00856952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097387 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.56 or 0.08624029 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

