BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Up 94.5% in April

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYD opened at $14.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

