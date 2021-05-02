BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.96.

BlackBerry stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 35.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,104 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

