BitWhite Trading Up 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $130,343.75 and approximately $95,797.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

