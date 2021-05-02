Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in April

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,295,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFARF opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

